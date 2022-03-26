‘Putin banked on NATO being split, but failed,’ Biden slams Russian President

The United States President, Joe Biden, on Saturday slammed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Biden, who addressed journalists in Warsaw, Poland, said Putin has failed to divide North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members in their reaction to Russia invasion of Ukraine.

He stressed that NATO has learnt from sad experience of the two world wars and stayed together as Russia continued to invade Ukraine.

The US leader said: “I am confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on being able to divide NATO, being able to separate the eastern flank from the west, and being able to separate nations based on past histories.

“But he has not been able to do it – we have all stayed together.

“I just think it’s so important that we, Poland and the United States, keep in lockstep how we are proceeding.”

“We have learnt from a sad experience in two world wars, when we have stayed out and not been involved in instability in Europe, it always comes back to haunt us in the United States.”

