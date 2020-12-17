Putin explains why he can’t take Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine yet

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin has explained why he cannot yet take the locally made COVID-19 vaccine popularly known as the Sputnik V serum.

While answering questions on Thursday via a video link from journalists around the country, Putin said that he’s not ready yet to take a Russian vaccine against Covid-19 because at the age of 68, he’s too old for those that are now available.

“Experts tell us that the vaccines now available are intended for citizens in a specific age category,” Putin told his annual press conference.

READ ALSO: Putin’s top aide hospitalized for coronavirus

“The vaccines haven’t reached people like me. I’ll do it as soon as it becomes possible.”

Putin, 68, said he’s not ready yet to take a Russian vaccine against Covid-19 because the available ones haven’t been tested for his age group.

“I’ll do it as soon as it becomes possible,” he said.

Putin also revealed that the vaccine production continues to be held back by lack of necessary equipment, but pledged that output would reach millions of doses per month next year.

Join the conversation

Opinions