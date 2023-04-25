Putin: Ramaphosa reveals ANC wants South Africa to quit ICC

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Tuesday,said his ruling ANC party had resolved that the country should quit the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The decision is coming on the heels of last month’s arrest warrant issued against the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March meaning Pretoria, due to host the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa bloc summit this year, would have to detain him on arrival.

Read also:ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine ‘war crimes’

“Yes, the governing party… has taken that decision that it is prudent that South Africa should pull out of the ICC,” Ramaphosa said during a press conference co-hosted with the visiting President of Finland Sauli Niinisto.

According to Ramaphosa, the decision, which follows a weekend meeting of the African National Congress (ANC), was reached “largely” because of what is perceived as the court’s unfair treatment of certain countries.

“We would like this matter of unfair treatment to be properly discussed, but in the meantime the governing party has decided once again that there should be a pull out,” he said.

The arrest warrant against Putin followed accusations that the Kremlin unlawfully deported Ukrainian children.

Ramaphosa however said the arrest of Putin, was under consideration.

