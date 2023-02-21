International
Putin says Russia, Ukraine are victims of Western double-dealing
Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has justified his country’s invasion of Ukraine while he accused Western countries of igniting and sustaining the war.
Putin in a state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday, described Russia and Ukraine as victims of Western double-dealing and said Russia, not Ukraine, was the one fighting for its very existence.
The Russian leader dismissed any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s invasion of its neighbor in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions of others.
“We aren’t fighting the Ukrainian people,” Putin said in the speech, coming a day before the war’s first anniversary on Friday.
“Ukraine has become hostage of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters, which have effectively occupied the country,” he said.
Read also:UK freezes £18bn worth of assets owned by Putin, Abramovich, other Russians
While he vowed no military let-up in Ukrainian territories his country has annexed, Putin said he rejects any peace overtures in a conflict that has reawakened fears of a new Cold War.
Instead, he offered his personalized version of events which discounted arguments by the Ukrainian government that it needed Western help to thwart a Russian military takeover.
“Western elites aren’t trying to conceal their goals, to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ to Russia.
“They intend to transform the local conflict into a global confrontation,” Putin said in the speech broadcast by all Russian state TV channels.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...