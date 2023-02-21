Putin says Russia, Ukraine are victims of Western double-dealing

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has justified his country’s invasion of Ukraine while he accused Western countries of igniting and sustaining the war.

Putin in a state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday, described Russia and Ukraine as victims of Western double-dealing and said Russia, not Ukraine, was the one fighting for its very existence.

The Russian leader dismissed any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s invasion of its neighbor in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

“We aren’t fighting the Ukrainian people,” Putin said in the speech, coming a day before the war’s first anniversary on Friday.

“Ukraine has become hostage of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters, which have effectively occupied the country,” he said.

While he vowed no military let-up in Ukrainian territories his country has annexed, Putin said he rejects any peace overtures in a conflict that has reawakened fears of a new Cold War.

Instead, he offered his personalized version of events which discounted arguments by the Ukrainian government that it needed Western help to thwart a Russian military takeover.

“Western elites aren’t trying to conceal their goals, to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ to Russia.

“They intend to transform the local conflict into a global confrontation,” Putin said in the speech broadcast by all Russian state TV channels.

