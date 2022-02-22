Putin would never have considered Ukraine invasion during my time as US President – Trump

Former United States President, Donald Trump, boasted on Tuesday that Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, would never contemplate the invasion of Ukraine when he was in power because of their close relationship.

Trump, who stated this on his new social media network, Truth Social, said the Ukraine crisis would not have happened during his administration.

He wrote: “If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all.

“I know Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump administration what he is doing now, no way!”

President Putin had on Monday declared Russia’s recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, two separatist republics in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

He also directed the country’s defense ministry to deploy troops to the regions on peacekeeping missions.

Russia is currently facing international backlash including sanctions from the United Kingdom and the German governments, while the United States is considering tougher measures after Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure two breakaway regions.

