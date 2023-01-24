PVCs: INEC warns staff against collecting bribe

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia has cautioned its staff members against bribe collection in the course of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) distribution.

The INEC’s Head, Public Affairs Unit in Abia, Bamidele Oyetunji, issued the warning in a chat with journalists on Monday.

This was on the backdrop of reports that some INEC officials were collecting N500 from prospective voters before issuing them their cards.

Oyetunji, who addressed the issue, said that the commission frowned at demanding gratification from the public in the course of discharging their duties.

READ ALSO:Utomi urges INEC to investigate alleged non-distribution of PVCs in Lagos

He said: “Our staff members do not need to search for anything on the internet. All they need to do is to give people their voter cards. Prospective voters must not pay any money to anyone.

”Anybody whose card is not found or those with challenges should be given a note to verify online by themselves. The public should report any INEC stuff indulging in the unwholesome act of charging voters for the collection of PVCs.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now