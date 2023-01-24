News
PVCs: INEC warns staff against collecting bribe
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia has cautioned its staff members against bribe collection in the course of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) distribution.
The INEC’s Head, Public Affairs Unit in Abia, Bamidele Oyetunji, issued the warning in a chat with journalists on Monday.
This was on the backdrop of reports that some INEC officials were collecting N500 from prospective voters before issuing them their cards.
Oyetunji, who addressed the issue, said that the commission frowned at demanding gratification from the public in the course of discharging their duties.
READ ALSO:Utomi urges INEC to investigate alleged non-distribution of PVCs in Lagos
He said: “Our staff members do not need to search for anything on the internet. All they need to do is to give people their voter cards. Prospective voters must not pay any money to anyone.
”Anybody whose card is not found or those with challenges should be given a note to verify online by themselves. The public should report any INEC stuff indulging in the unwholesome act of charging voters for the collection of PVCs.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...