PwC projects 2% contraction in Nigerian economy in 2020

The forecast is a better outlook for Nigeria, given that the International Monetary Fund predicted a -4.3 per cent growth and the World Bank a -3.2 per cent growth this year, PwC said.

According to a group of PwC economists led by Andrew Nevin, partner West Africa financial services and chief economist, Nigeria’s recovery will be shaped by execution of fiscal reforms stipulated in the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan and Finance Bill 2020.

The Finance Bill 2020 will speed up economic expansion, the analysts said, and support sustainable development through a downward review of import duties rate on motor vehicles and tractors to 5 per cent and 10 per cent respectively and exempting tertiary education tax by small firms with turnover below N25 million.

“The country’s economic growth rate in Q4 2020 could most likely fall between -1.5 per cent and 0.5 per cent, translating to a two per cent annual contraction in 2020 from a growth of 2.3 per cent in 2019. This growth rate is better that most outlooks for Nigeria,” the PwC report said.

COVID-19 has made oil-reliant economies vulnerable to the double whammy of a bearish international oil market and disruptions to the global supply chains for the movement of people, goods and services, PwC stated.

Much as the economy has been forecasted to exit recession in 2021, growth is expected to be subdued and weak while inflation is anticipated to be well above the Central Bank of Nigeria’s target of maintaining it as a single digit.

The inflation figure for November is to be issued by the statistics office later on Tuesday.