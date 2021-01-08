PZ Cussons proposes N397m dividend payment to shareholders

The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has proposed the payment of N397 million as dividends to shareholders of the company who currently hold the 3,970,477,045 fully paid ordinary shares of the company.

This was made known by the company in a notification issued and signed by the Company Secretary, Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, on Thursday, January 7.

Ezeokwelume explained that if the dividend of 10 Kobo per share recommended by Directors is approved by members at the Annual 72nd General Meeting, the dividend payments will be made on Monday, 1 February 2021.

She added that the “Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Monday, 11, January 2021, to Friday, 15 January 2021,” for the purpose of preparing an up-to-date Register of Members.

Ezeokwelume further explained that only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members and Transfer Books at the close of business on 19th October 2020, will receive the dividend when they are paid out.

In an address, the Chairman of the PZ Cussons, Gbenga Oyebode, said:

“Fellow shareholders, the Board of Directors is recommending to the shareholders a dividend pay-out of N397,047,700, representing 10 Kobo per share. If approved, the dividend will be paid to shareholders on Monday, 1 February 2021, after deducting the appropriate withholding tax.”

