PZ Cussons, Thomas Wyatt and Geregu make stocks to watch list

PZ Cussons, Thomas Wyatt and Geregu made it into the stocks to watch list this week, as the Nigerian stock exchange resumes for a three-day trading session due to the Christmas public holiday on Monday and Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

PZ Cussons

The manufacturers closed last week’s trading as one of the top ten losers in the Nigerian stock exchange, as PZ Cussions shareholders lost 8.06 per cent of their investment.

PZ Cussons shareholders reported the losses due to low demands for the firm’s share in the capital market, as investors snubbed PZ Cussons for other investable assets.

This led to the cost of PZ Cussons’ share to decline to N11.40kobo per share after five days of trading, falling from N12.40kobo. The dip in the share’s value opens the door for interested investors to buy the asset at a cheaper price this week, but investors need to trade with caution.

READ ALSO:Otedola, other Geregu shareholders lose N48.7bn amid talks with Afreximbank

Thomas Wyatt

Shareholders of Thomas Wyatt have seen their investment grow in recent weeks on the back of the capital market’s renewed interest in the company. This has made the firm one of the best performing stock in two weeks.

Two weeks ago, shareholders investment rose by 18.75 per cent. Last week, return on investment more than doubled, as it grew by 42.11 per cent after five days of trading, handing shareholders something to celebrate entering Christmas period.

This week, the equity will hope to remain red hot in the capital market, but trading with caution is advised, as profit-takers could turn their sight on their Thomas Wyatt asset, triggering a sell off that could send their investment value on a downward path.

Geregu

The company managed to hand shareholders a win two days before the yuletide period, as demands for Geregu shares pick up again after weeks of snub by capital market investors.

At the end of trading last week, shareholders saw their investment increase by 8.96 per cent. As a result, Geregu will open trading this week from the gainers position, however, considering the share of the firm lost -18.58 per cent in two weeks (December 2 – 19), investors need to be wary around Geregu in the capital market.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now