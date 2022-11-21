Sports
Qatar 2022: Bale penalty rescues point for Wales against USA
Gareth Bale scored a late penalty to help Wales come from behind to draw 1-1 against USA in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.
Timothy Weah had opened the scoring for the Americans through a Christian Pulisic assist in the 36th minute before Wales won a penalty in the 82nd minute.
Tim Ream handled the ball in the box, and the ensuing penalty was taken by Bale, who shot high above the keeper’s reach to level the game.
Read Also: World Cup: Netherlands score late goals to beat Senegal
It was a nervous finish as both teams looked for a winner to no avail.
Wales are playing their first World Cup game since 1958 while USA are back in the tournament having missed out in 2018 in Russia.
Both sides are joint-second in Group B behind leaders England, who defeated Iran 6-2 earlier in the day.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...