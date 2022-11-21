Qatar 2022: Bale penalty rescues point for Wales against USA

Gareth Bale scored a late penalty to help Wales come from behind to draw 1-1 against USA in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

Timothy Weah had opened the scoring for the Americans through a Christian Pulisic assist in the 36th minute before Wales won a penalty in the 82nd minute.

Tim Ream handled the ball in the box, and the ensuing penalty was taken by Bale, who shot high above the keeper’s reach to level the game.

It was a nervous finish as both teams looked for a winner to no avail.

Wales are playing their first World Cup game since 1958 while USA are back in the tournament having missed out in 2018 in Russia.

Both sides are joint-second in Group B behind leaders England, who defeated Iran 6-2 earlier in the day.

