Qatar 2022: Dare expects Super Eagles to do Nigerians proud

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has charged the Super Eagles to go for the win against Liberia later today in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Liberia.

The Lone Star of Liberia host the Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco in this all important clash.

Recall that Nigeria won the reverse fixture 2-0 in Lagos earlier in the year.

Dare, in a statement to the team, on Saturday urged them to do the nation proud and brighten their chances of qualifying for the final stage of the 2022 World Cup African qualifiers.

Read Also: Pinnick charges Eagles to leave no room for errors in Liberia WCQ clash

“The whole of Nigeria is behind you,” Dare opines in his statement to the team.

“I believe the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has worked hard to provide the coaches, players and support staff with all you need to soar over your opponents today.

“I know the entire team is fired up for this. So, go and do us proud. Do not take anything for granted. Give your 100% on the pitch to get a win today and then we wrap things up in Lagos next Tuesday,” he added.

Victory in today’s game, and failure by Cape Verde to amass all three points against Central African Republic on the island of Mindelo also tomorrow, will send the Super Eagles to the knockout round of the qualifying series with a game to spare.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now