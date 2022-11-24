Qatar 2022: Ronaldo sets record as Portugal beat Ghana in five-goal thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first man to play in five FIFA World Cup tournaments as he featured for Portugal against Ghana in their opening game of the 2022 showpiece.

The former Manchester United forward scored to help his country win a five-goal thriller against Black Stars, sealing a 3-2 victory.

Ronaldo converted a spotkick in the 65th minute, a penalty that was awarded after he was tripped in the box by Ghana’s Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu.

The 37-year-old had a goal disallowed for a push on Alexander Djiku while Ghana did not have a single shot in the opening period.

Ghana however improved in the second period as Andre A Ayew equalized but Joao Felix took Portugal ahead again and Rafael Leao made it 3-1.

The Africans pulled off a dramatic ending as they piled up pressure on the Europeans with a second goal by Osman Bukari. Portugal held on to seal the win.

