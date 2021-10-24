Sports
Qatar 2022 WCQ: Liberia to host Super Eagles in Morocco
The away leg of Super Eagles World Cup qualifying tie against the Lone Stars of Liberia will be held in Tangier, Morocco.
The Eagles had defeated the Lone Stars 2-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos in September and would hope to repeat the feat.
Liberia have been playing their home games in Accra, Ghana following a ban on the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia by the Confederation of African Football.
WCQ: Liberia bounce back from Super Eagles defeat to edge CAR
The Lone Stars, who have just one win in Group C, will now host Nigeria Tangier, Morocco on Thursday, November 11.
Nigeria top Group C with nine points from four games, while Cape Verde are second on seven points.
Liberia are bottom of the standings with three points, while Central African republic sit on third spot having recorded four points.
