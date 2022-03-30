Qatar 2022 W’Cup: Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, Morocco to rep Africa

The African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December have come to an end.

Five teams have emerged successful from the qualifiers and will represent Africa at the mundial, which will see 32 teams battle for glory.

Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco defeated their opponents respectively in the two-legged playoffs which came to an end on Tuesday night.

Ghana qualified at the expense of Nigeria on away goals rule after a 1-1 aggregate victory while Senegal defeated Egypt in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 aggregate scoreline at full time.

Cameroon stunned Algeria as they completed an incredible comeback to reach a record 10th World Cup as an African nation, winning on away goals rule as the tie ended 2-2.

Tunisia held Mali to a goalless draw at home, having already picked up a 1-0 win away to seal their place in Qatar, while Morocco thrashed DR Congo 5-2 on aggregate to scale through.

The teams will discover their group stage opponents on Friday in Doha, where the draw will take place ahead of the tournament in November.

It will be the first time the World Cup has been moved from its usual summer slot, in order for games to be played in milder winter temperatures in the Gulf.

