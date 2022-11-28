Sports
Qatar: Late Casemiro goal against Switzerland sends Brazil to last-16
Casemiro scored in the 83rd minute for Brazil as they secured a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in their matchday two fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
With the victory, five-time champions Brazil are now into the World Cup knockout stage, having won their opening game 2-0 against Serbia.
Tite’s men thought they had broken the deadlock earlier on when Vinicius Jr stroke in, but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.
Read Also: Ghana beat S’Korea to keep World Cup knockout hopes alive
Brazil sit top the group G with maximum points and will guarantee top spot with a point against Cameroon in their final game.
Earlier in the day, Cameroon held Serbia to a 3-3 draw.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...