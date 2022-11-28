Qatar: Late Casemiro goal against Switzerland sends Brazil to last-16

Casemiro scored in the 83rd minute for Brazil as they secured a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in their matchday two fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With the victory, five-time champions Brazil are now into the World Cup knockout stage, having won their opening game 2-0 against Serbia.

Tite’s men thought they had broken the deadlock earlier on when Vinicius Jr stroke in, but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Brazil sit top the group G with maximum points and will guarantee top spot with a point against Cameroon in their final game.

Earlier in the day, Cameroon held Serbia to a 3-3 draw.

