Qatar World Cup: Russia drops appeal against FIFA ban

Russia has dropped an appeal against the World Cup suspension that was imposed on its Football Federation by world football governing body, FIFA.

Russia had qualified to face Poland in a play-off semi-final but the Poles instead received a bye to face Sweden in the playoff final, which they won to seal qualification for Qatar.

FIFA had handed the suspension on Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine, and the football union protested and threatened to drag FIFA to court.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has said that the Football Union of Russia has now withdrawn the appeal.

Russia will however continue to fight bans from other sporting competitions, especially those handed to the country by European football governing body, UEFA.

UEFA had banned Russian sides competing in European club tournaments, with Spartak Moscow ejected from the Europa League.

The continental body had also prohibited the Russian women’s national team from competing in Euro 2022, as a number of countries have refused to compete against Russian opposition.

Ripples Nigeria also reported that the 2022 Champions League final, originally due to be played in St Petersburg on 28 May, had also been moved to Paris.

Russia has also filed appeals seeking the annulment of its bans from international gymnastics, rugby, rowing, and skating events.

