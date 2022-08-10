Sports
Qatar World Cup to kickoff a day earlier than planned
The 2022 FIFA World Cup initially billed to take place between 21 November and 18 December is now very likely to be starting a day earlier than scheduled.
The global showpiece might kick off with a Group A clash between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.
The group opener originally scheduled for Monday, 21 November, as the third match of the day, is now set to take place on Sunday, 20 November at same venue.
The opening match of the tournament was to be Senegal against the Netherlands in the early hours of the Monday.
Read Also: Qatar World Cup: Fans warned against drinking beer outside designated areas
However, the administrative arm of world governing body FIFA has submitted a proposal to move the Qatar game, so that it follows the tradition of either the hosts or the holders being involved in the opening match.
The move followed discussions with Qatar and their opponents Ecuador, after receiving a request from the South American confederation Conmebol.
The final decision will be made by the bureau of the FIFA council, which comprises the six confederation presidents, plus FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...