Qatari government has banned any form of s3xual intimacy among unmarried couple from taking place during the cause of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The tournament will be hosted by Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022 and the fans can only derive fun from the events that play out on the field as public display of affection and s3x outside of marriage has been prohibited.

According to Daily Star, those who are looking to break the law will serve seven years in jail.

“S3x is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team,” a police source told the Daily Star. “There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament.”

“There is essentially a s3x ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared.”

Equally, this would be the first time a FIFA World Cup tournament will take place in the middle-east and second time in history that the tournament would be played in Asia.

The French National team will be looking to defend the title after winning the 2018 world cup tournament.

