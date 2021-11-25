Quadri Aruna to compete in maiden World Table Tennis Cup Finals

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna is the only African listed among the top 20 ranked male players in the world that will take part in the maiden World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals scheduled for December 4 to 7 in Singapore.

According to the organisers, the Nigerian made the cut for the $600,000 prize money championships based on his November 2021 rating to be part of the first-ever WTT Cup Finals.

Singapore will make history as the city plays host to the first-ever WTT Cup Finals organised by WTT and the prestigious new event will see some of the world’s best men’s and women’s singles players battle it out to be crowned season-ending champions.

Qualification for the WTT Cup Finals is based on the ITTF Table Tennis World Rankings published on November 16, 2021, with no National Entry Restriction applied.

It will be hosted at OCBC Arena at Singapore Sports Hub, the WTT Cup Finals are the new season-ending events of the WTT Series, with two separate WTT Cup Finals – men’s singles and doubles and women’s singles and doubles.

However, due to the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s WTT Cup Finals Singapore will consist of a combined event featuring men’s and women’s 16-player singles draws only.

The players will share a prize pool of $600,000 – with men and women players being awarded equal prize money.

Other male players listed alongside Aruna include Fan Zhendong (China), Hugo Calderano (Brazil), Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan), Yun-Ju Lin (Chinese Taipei), Gaoyuan Lin (China) Dimitrij Ovtcharov (Germany, Jingkun Liang (China), Mattias Falck (Sweden), Woojin Jang (Korea), Patrick Franziska (Germany), Liam Pitchford (England), Chuqin Wang (China), Simon Gauzy (France) and Lee Sangsu (Korea). China’s Chen Meng will lead 19 other female players to the tournament.

