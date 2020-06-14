Quadri joins #TableTennisUnited campaign against COVID-19

Nigerian Table Tennis superstar, Aruna Quadri has joined the ambassadors selected for the global campaign tagged #TableTennisUnited against the coronavirus pandemic.

The table tennis ruling body, ITTF said the “#TableTennisUnited is aimed at raising fund to support the athletes, coaches, umpires, national associations and field projects who are all in need of a helping hand in these difficult times necessitated by COVID-19.”

To give voice to the campaign, a social media campaign #PassTheBall sees selected ambassadors including Quadri recording special messages to call for support for the fundraiser campaign while holding on to the ball, before passing the ball on to the next person.

The compilation video of all the ambassadors’ messages is visible on all ITTF and ITTF Foundation social platforms for the launch of the campaign.

According to ITTF, the donation campaign is powered by the ITTF Foundation and supported by ITTF and World Table Tennis (WTT), the new commercial and events vehicle of the ITTF, who together have committed to donate more than $250,000 to the cause.

Each of the three entities is taking a stand and offering support in different ways. Since the athletes are at the heart of everything that WTT stands for, it is fully committed to supporting them throughout this challenging time.

Aside Quadri, two of the leading names on the professional scene, former world no.1 player Timo Boll of Germany and three-time world champion Ding Ning of China are two of the ambassadors that are leading the campaign.

