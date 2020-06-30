Quadri ready to ‘give 100%’ to new team in ‘tough’ German Bundesliga

Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri is looking forward to joining his new team and giving his best in the 2020/2021 season of the German Table Tennis Bundesliga.

The reigning Nigeria Open champion, who has spent more that a decade playing in the Portuguese League, will in September start a new chapter with TC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell in Germany.

‘I am fully aware of what I am going to be facing with the start of season,’ Aruna told NTTF media.

‘The Portuguese league is entirely different from the German league. The German Bundesliga has several players rated top 100 or even top 10 in the world. For this reason, the level is high and the competition is tough.’

‘Just like every other team we want to be the champion. My goal is to be a great ambassador for my team in the league and to always give 100% for my performance,’ he added

Earlier this year, Quadri signed for TC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell and he will be the only African competing in the German elite league this year after Egypt’s Omar Assar quit Borussia Dusseldorf to move to France.

Quadri’s team, who had just signed Hong Kong number three Lam Siu Hang, will be relying on the Nigerian to spearhead the squad which also has German international Ruwen Filus and German youth international Fan Bo Meng.

Aruna has also admitted that he is familiar with his teammates at his new club.

‘During the world tours I used to practice with Ruwen Filus for a while, he is a great player and one of the best defenders in the world. I also met Fan Bo Meng on world tours, he has lots of talent. I am certain we will all become a great family in the TTBL.’

The German League begins in September.

