Quality leadership is more important than zoning in APC –Shekarau

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Governor of Kano State and one time presidential aspirant, Ibrahim Shekarau, says there is no provision for zoning in the constitution of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as quality leadership is much more important.

Shekarau, an APC stalwart who is currently representing the Kano Central Senatorial district in the Senate, called on the electorate to always consider quality leaders during elections, instead of focusing on zoning.

In an interactive session with journalists in Kano on Sunday, December 3, Shekarau said quality leadership is more important than zoning in every election, adding that there is no zoning in the APC constitution as well as in the Nigerian constitution but it only exists in “common sense,” or what is called the “gentleman’s agreement.”

“I want to tell you that there is no place in the APC constitution that the issue of zoning is mentioned. I think it is only being considered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” Shekarau began.

“All we need is quality leadership, fairness and justice to all, and carrying everyone along; that is what is called balancing of equation.”

On his alleged frosty relationships with Governor Umar Ganduje and ex-governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, Shekarau said he does not have issues with the two as their relationship has always remained cordial.

“I and Ganduje have been together for so many years. When I was the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, he was a commissioner, and we used to interact a lot.

“I want to assure you that our relationship has since remained cordial, even up to now. So, there is no problem between us.

“The same thing applies to Kwankwaso; we are in a good relationship. Our political differences has not, and will not, affect our relationship. I have never defected from one party to another because of him.

“When I was in APC, Kwankwaso joined the party and then, I left, not because of him, but because of the leadership of the party. The same thing when I was in PDP; I later left, not because he joined the party,” he said.

