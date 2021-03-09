Queen Elizabeth finally reacts to Meghan Markle's racism claim | Ripples Nigeria

International
Queen Elizabeth finally reacts to Meghan Markle’s racism claim
The Queen Elizabeth ll has finally responded to the racism allegations levelled against the British Royal Family by Meghan Markle during an interview session with Oprah Winfrey.
In a recently released statement from Buckingham Palace, the monarch said the racism claims concerned the family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had held nothing back during the interview.
The couple revealed that they left Buckingham Palace due to cruel treatment from personnel in the palace.
Meghan disclosed that her non-acceptance at the palace made her feel trapped and contemplated suicide.
The palace had refused to comment on the interview which graced the front pages of all the tabloids in the United Kingdom and dominated breakfast and prime time television across the globe on Monday.
However, the Queen has now said in a statement that the racism accusations would be addressed by the family privately.
The statement read: “Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.
“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.
“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”
