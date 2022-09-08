Queen Elizabeth: Five interesting facts people may not know about British longest-serving monarch

Queen Elizabeth ll of Great Britain died on Thursday.

The queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle following health challenges at the age of 96.

In a tribute to the departed and Head of the Commonwealth, Ripples Nigeria compiled five interesting facts people may not know about the woman who modernized the British monarchy.

– She first met her husband at the age of eight

Elizabeth first met Prince Philip in 1934 when she was eight years old and he was 13. It was at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark (Philip’s cousin) and Prince George, Duke of Kent (Elizabeth’s uncle).

However, it was five years later, when they met again at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth that they became friends and began exchanging letters. She was then 13 and the Prince 18. They married in Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. They were married for 74 years before the Duke’s death in 2021, aged 99.

– Four children, eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren

The Queen and her husband had four children together, namely: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

– Elizabeth had one sibling

The Queen had a younger sister, Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon. She died in 2002. She was hailed as one of the most popular royals in modern history. This was due to her alleged haughtiness and spiky personality.

– She tested positive for COVID-19

The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 in February 2022.

– Elizabeth ruled Britain for 70 years

Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1953 at the age of 27, after the death of her father, King George VI.

She ruled Britain for 70 years and seven months and was the country’s longest-serving monarch.

