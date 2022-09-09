Queen Elizabeth: Nigeria to fly flags at half-mast

The Federal Government on Friday night declared that Nigeria’s flags at home and abroad would be flown at half mast in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British longest-serving monarch died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the flags would be flown at half- mast from Sunday to Monday.

The statement read: “In honour of Queen Elizabeth II, the sovereign of the United Kingdom, Chairman of the Commonwealth and an eminent global personality whose passage to eternity was announced yesterday, the Ministry of Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria declares that all flags in Nigeria and our missions abroad be flown at half mast on Sunday, September 11, 2022, and Monday, September 12, 2022.

“We commiserate with the government and people of the United Kingdom and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the world.”

