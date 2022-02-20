Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

The Buckingham Palace has announced that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19 after days of experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

The announcement by the palace on Sunday, however, noted that the 95-year-old monarch who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne, is expected to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming weeks.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the palace said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria, South Africa, 4 others to begin production of COVID-19 vaccines

The Queen had earlier confirmed that she and her late husband, Prince Philip, had received their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021, but the palace has declined to reveal any information about subsequent vaccinations, citing medical privacy.

The Queen’s health has been closely scrutinized since late last year when she retreated from public events on advice from doctors to rest after an overnight hospital stay for an undisclosed reason.

Fresh concern was renewed in the past few days as multiple family members self-isolated after testing positive for the virus with her son, Prince Charles testing positive for Covid-19 for a second time, while his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, confirmed she too had the virus on Monday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now