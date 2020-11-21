Quest for Igbo presidency in 2023 non-negotiable – Abaribe

The Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, said on Friday the quest for Igbo presidency in 2023 is non-negotiable.

Abaribe, who featured on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, also revealed that only person from the South-East currently works at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as a photographer.

He decried the nepotism and lopsided appointment in the current administration, saying the region has been short-changed with the presidency populated by northerners.

Abaribe, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, also said the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was merely an occurrence and will be evaluated properly during the next presidential election.

He insisted that the agitation for South-East to produce the country’s president in 2023 was non-negotiable, saying that was is the need for an Igbo man to replace President Buhari in three years time.

Abaribe emphasised the importance of back channels in government, adding that it “was the reason for the relevance of Mamman Daura, Buhari’s nephew, in the present administration.”

“Before now, every part of this country was represented in the Aso Villa, so when you want to do government business, because sometimes, government business is done from back channels, so if you have a problem or they want to do some consultations, you make a call to the Villa.

“You call to your countryman and say please, can you tell oga this or that so that we can have this talk?

“There is none today inside the Villa. There’s only one guy, his name is Sunny Aghaeze, I think he’s a photographer.

“So, Umahi is going to talk to who? Okay, because he is governor, he can talk to the Chief of Staff, he can go to see the President but what about others?”

