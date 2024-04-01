QuickRead: Court dismisses EFCC’s fraud case against Adoke. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, last week dismissed the fraud charges filed against the former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Bello Adoke, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The same week, the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, revealed that he inherited a debt burden of $587 million and N85 billion from his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

These and three other stories we tracked dominated public discourse last week.

1. Court dismisses EFCC’s fraud case against Adoke



On March 28, Justice Abubakar Kutigi of the FCT High Court dismissed the fraud charges brought against the ex-AGF by the EFCC.

He was arraigned alongside Aliyu Abubakar, Gbinije of Malabu Oil & Gas Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Ultra Deep Nigeria Limited, and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) for alleged involvement in the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 fraud.

Adoke was accused of collecting N300 million gratification from Abubakar over the OPL 245 resolution.

In his ruling, Justice Kutigi acquitted Adoke of all the counts.

He said: “EFCC failed to prove its charges of fraud, bribery, and money laundering against the defendant.

“I, therefore, hold that he has no case to answer.”

Why it matters

The ruling again points to the need for EFCC and other anti-graft agencies to always discharge the burden of proof on cases before filing such in court.

This, therefore, reinforces the call for the strengthening of the anti-graft agencies to carry out their functions effectively and prevent public office holders from abusing their positions.

2. Gov Sani’s claim on inherited $587m and N85bn debts



The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, said on March 30 that he inherited a debt burden of $587 million and N85 billion from his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The governor, who disclosed at a town hall meeting in Kaduna, said his government also inherited 115 contract liabilities from the last administration in the state.

He added that his administration had not borrowed a single kobo in the last nine months despite the huge debt left behind by his predecessor.

Sani said: “Despite the huge debt burden of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities sadly inherited from the previous administration, we remain resolute in steering Kaduna State towards progress and sustainable development.

“We have conducted a thorough assessment of our situation and are sharpening our focus accordingly. It gladdens my heart to inform you that despite the huge inherited debt on the state, to date, we have not borrowed a single kobo.”

Why it matters

The governor’s revelation brings to the fore issues raised about the management of the state’s finances by his predecessor.

It also questions the credibility of the former governor who had previously accused his predecessors of corruption.

Governor Sani’s claim also confirms the widely held perception of the management of state resources by the governors, many of whom live in opulence while their subjects groan under harsh conditions induced by unfavourable policies.

Indeed, it brings home the question of accountability and whether indicted public officials involved in barefaced corruption are being sufficiently punished as a deterrent to others.

3. Rivers Assembly threatens Fubara with impeachment



The Rivers State House of Assembly on March 30 threatened to resume the impeachment proceeding against Governor Siminalayi Fubara over alleged dishonesty.

The Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, gave the warning in a communiqué at a press briefing in Port Harcourt.

READ ALSO:QuickRead: Edo PDP governorship primary confusion. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

Amaewhule, a loyalist of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, warned the governor against continuous breaches of the constitution.

The communiqué read: “We begin by announcing to you that sponsored attacks on the House have failed woefully. Enemies of the people and those who cannot withstand the principles of the rule of law as well as checks and balances in our nascent democracy, in their frustration, started with the burning and later demolition of the Hallowed Chamber.

“Their plan is to eliminate the legislature that is pushing for the independence granted her by the Constitution since they cannot exercise undue control over her. We survived these attacks!”

Why it matters

The protracted crisis in Rivers State means some selfish politicians are unrelenting in the quest to foist a reign of terror in the oil-rich state to satisfy their craving for power and control of state resources.

The parliament’s latest move and others before this are signs that peace may continue to elude the state unless the president calls to order individuals who are determined to push the state to its knees because of their greed and lust for power.

4. Six Enugu Assembly members dump LP for PDP



Six members of the Enugu State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) on March 28 defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors include the House Majority Leader, Johnson Ani, who represents the Enugu North state constituency, and the Chief Whip, Ejike Eze, the legislator representing Igbo-Eze North 1.

Others are the Deputy Chief Whip, Princess Ugwu from Enugu South Rural, Pius Ezugwu, Nsukka East, Williams Amuka, Igbo-Etiti West, and Osita Eze representing Oji River constituency in the Assembly.

In a letter, the lawmakers said their defection was due to division and the incessant crisis in the Labour Party at the national and state levels.

“Regrettably, the party has evolved into a state of perpetual discord with various factions embroiled in legal battles, thereby undermining its ability to effectively serve the interest of the people.

“The Labour Party, once a beacon of hope for progressive ideas, has regrettably become synonymous with internal squabbles, thereby reducing its capacity to fulfill the aspirations of electorates,” the letter read.

Why it matters

The recurring crisis in the Labour Party may spell doom for the party if not nipped in the bud before the next general election.

The name-calling, backstabbing, and in-fighting as a whole indicate a deeper problem that may not bode well for a party intent on surpassing his modest achievements in the 2023 elections.

The strife in LP is also a reminder that politics is an interest-driven game in which contending forces constantly struggle to seize the reins of authority to decide who gets what.

5. Tinubu on Nigeria’s leadership ‘elephantiasis’



President Bola Tinubu on March 28 lamented that Nigeria has suffered what he described as “leadership elephantiasis” for many years.

Tinubu, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, stated this when he received a delegation from the United States Congress led by Senator Cory Booker at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “Nigeria, as the giant of Africa, had suffered leadership elephantiasis years back. I am determined to change that. Adhering to the principles of democracy and the rule of law is very important to us.

“I wonder how democracy will survive if we do not fight for it. I fought for this democracy. I risked my life for it. Military truncation of democracy is unacceptable. The power of our citizens is and must remain supreme.”

Why it matters

The president may have hit the nail on the head on the leadership problem that has stalled the country’s progress for more than five decades and made it a laughing stock in the international community.

Beyond the rhetoric, however, the onus is on Tinubu and his team to put their heads together and devise strategies to take the country out of the woods.

With Nigerians groaning under the weight of his government policies and about one year gone in the life of his administration, time is running out for the former Lagos State governor to deliver on his campaign promises and put the country on the path of progress.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now