QuickRead: Furore over Tinubu and G-5 governors meeting. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

Reports emerged in the last week of 2022 that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with the five aggrieved governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the United Kingdom.

1.Furore over Tinubu and G-5 governors meeting



Although all parties mentioned in the meeting have dismissed the reports, it had caused unease in the PDP with the party threatening to sanction the governors for anti-party activities.

In a statement issued on December 29, 2022, by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the party vowed to apply relevant provisions of its constitution “if the need arises.”

The statement read: “The PDP is a party of constitution, rules, and procedures. We don’t react to speculations.

“In taking decisions, we look at our party constitution in relation to issues. Whatever happens, it is the constitution that will guide the action we will take.

“These governors are conversant with the PDP constitution having sworn to uphold it. If they take that action of endorsing a rival presidential candidate, we will take a decision in line with the provisions of the constitution.”

Why it matters

The meeting between Tinubu and the aggrieved PDP governors has once again reinforced the claim that politics is an interest-driven game with all parties always willing to put aside past relationships for personal or collective goals.

It, however, remains to be seen if the PDP would muster the courage to sanction the governors if their adopted presidential candidate turns out to be someone outside the party.

2. Presidency’s angry response to Kukah’s remark on Buhari



The presidency on December 29 described as erroneous the recent statement credited to Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, on the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in the last seven- and- half years.

Kukah had in his widely circulated Christmas message said that Buhari’s government was leaving Nigerians more vulnerable than in 2015.

However, in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the presidency said Kukah was suffering from amnesia.

Adesina added the cleric’s claim was completely unsubstantiated and reflective of his hatred for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He wrote: “Let’s look at the allegations. ‘You are leaving us far more vulnerable than when you came.’ How? In what way? Where was the Bishop in 2015, when the polity had been completely shot to ribbons, and you couldn’t exactly say this was where Nigeria stood? Was there even a Nigeria, with insurgents running riot across the length and breadth of the country, bombing the land to kingdom come?

“The Bishop forgets or is too filled with amnesia to remember. If Nigeria was vulnerable to death, destruction, and destabilization, it was the situation before Buhari came, more than now. To a great deal, he has stabilized the land, crushed vermin, and is cleaning the polity. The job is not fully done but is being done. Daily.”

Why it matters

Although Adesina is simply carrying out his job as the government’s spokesman, his utterance highlights the Buhari government’s perchance to launder its image despite its failings in all areas of our national life in the last seven-and-half years.

Adesina’s attempt to sweep under the carpet the current situation, especially the sustained mayhem against hapless citizens by non-state agents in many parts of the country, shows the government’s lack of sincerity in dealing with issues ravaging the land.

3.Bauchi governor’s renewed call for self-defence



The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on December 29 ordered the people of the state to defend themselves against bandits terrorizing the state.

The governor, who gave the directive when he visited Bogos and two other villages attacked by bandits in Alkaleri local government area of the state, said: “You are known to be men and you should not allow these bad elements subdue you. Defend your land and liberate yourselves.

“I know you people to be warriors including your women, rise up, defend your people and the neighbourhood from the activities of the bandits.”

Why it matters

The governor’s directive to the citizens to defend themselves against terrorists, herdsmen, and other criminals is an admission of his administration and by extension, the Federal Government’s failure to discharge the primary responsibility of protecting the citizens from armed groups.

The frequent attack on states in the North sums up the collapse of Nigeria’s security system and the helplessness of governments at all levels to halt the country’s slide into the unenviable status of a failed state.

4. Murder of lawyer by a trigger-happy cop in Lagos



A Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Kareem, was killed by a police officer attached to the Ajiwe police station in the Ajah area of the state on December 25.

Raheem, who was returning from a family get-together, was hit by a gunshot fired by Drambi Vandi, an assistant superintendent of police, in the area.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident on his Twitter handle, said: “The officer who shot the lawyer alongside his two colleagues at the scene of the incident had been taken into custody.”

Why it matters

The murder of the pregnant lawyer and other cases of unprovoked shooting of citizens by those who should protect them has strengthened the demand for urgent reform of the Nigerian Police Force.

The presence of the officers at a checkpoint in the area at the time of the incident speaks to the culture of impunity in the Force after previous bans on roadblocks by successive police chiefs.

It also calls into question the police recruiting system with all manner of people accepted into the system and immediately assign weapons to manage.

5.Ebonyi APC violence



Angry youths on December 26 set ablaze the house of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, at Ekoli-Edda community, Afikpo South local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abakaliki, said three persons were also killed during a clash between supporters of Emegha and the APC House of Representatives candidate in Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency, Chief Eni Chima.

He said: “At about 1630hrs of December 26, a distress call was received that sporadic shootings and killings were going on at Ekoli-Edda between Ebubeagu operatives who accompanied their boss, Mr. Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the State’s APC Chairman.

“The open shoot-out was not far-fetched from previous grudges existing among the political factions.”

Why it matters

The incident speaks to the culture of intolerance that has been deeply ingrained in Nigeria’s political system and is wholly responsible for the quality of leadership that has dragged the country to its knee in the last few years.

It, therefore, reinforces the call for politicians to rein in their supporters and avoid any action that will threaten the conduct of next month’s elections or escalate the tension in the country.

