QuickRead: Shaibu impeached by Edo Assembly. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

The Edo State House of Assembly last week impeached the Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, for alleged gross misconduct.

The same week, the Kano State government filed corruption charges against former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

These and three other stories we tracked dominated public discourse in the country last week.

1. Shaibu impeached by Edo Assembly



On April 8, the Edo State House of Assembly impeached the deputy governor for alleged misconduct.

This followed the adoption of a report of the seven-man investigative panel set up by the state Chief Judge to probe allegations of misconduct, perjury and disclosure of government secrets against Shaibu.

In his reaction, Governor Godwin Obaseki commended the Assembly for the removal of his former deputy.

In a post on his X handle, the governor said the House carried out its constitutional role of providing checks and balances.

He wrote: “Over the past few weeks, the Edo State House of Assembly carried out its constitutional role by providing checks and balances in our democracy, and today (Monday), they impeached the former deputy governor.”

Why it matters

The deputy governor’s impeachment was the climax of the political intrigues witnessed in the state since mid-last year, with Shaibu ending up as the fall guy in the power play with his boss.

The unending drama is a serious threat to the PDP’s hope of retaining power in Edo State beyond this year with APC the major beneficiary of the infighting in the ruling party just a few months before the important election.

2. Kano govt to arraign Ganduje, wife for corruption



The Kano State government will arraign former governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife, son and five others for alleged corruption at the State High Court on April 17.

Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other defendants will be arraigned on an eight-count charge of bribery, misappropriation and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isah Dederi, who confirmed the development to journalists on April 9, said the case had been filed and all parties involved would be served accordingly.

He said: “It is very true. We have filed the case and it’s going to be held on the 17th of April, 2024. What I cannot confirm is whether he is served or not but he will definitely be served.

“What he (Ganduje) doesn’t understand is that you cannot run away from the evil day. It will come to you and this will even serve as deterrence to all of us that are also in government now.”

Why it matters

Ganduje’s impending day in court is a reminder to deviants that the law will ultimately catch up with them no matter how long it takes.

The charges against the former governor bring home the question of accountability and whether indicted public officials involved in barefaced corruption are being sufficiently punished as a deterrent to others.

3. NLC voids Labour Party’s convention



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on April 9 nullified the national convention that returned the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

READ ALSO:QuickRead: Court dismisses EFCC’s fraud case against Adoke. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

The NLC took the decision at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Abuja.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the stakeholders directed the congress to set up a transition committee to oversee the affairs of the party pending when new officers will be elected in three months.

It read: “Owing to the current vacuum in the leadership of the Labour Party, the NLC Political Commission consequent on its status in the Constitution of the Labour Party as a registered trustee of the Labour Party, a status that was further buttressed by a Federal High Court consent judgment delivered on March 20, 2018, by Justice Gabriel Kolawole, moved for an immediate constitution of a transition committee with a mandate to set up structures at national, state, local government and ward level for the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive national convention of the Labour Party.”

Why it matters

The rift between the Joe Ajaero-led NLC national leadership and the Labour Party is another sign of cracks in the opposition rank.

At the centre of this dispute is the battle for control of the LP structure, it is therefore unfortunate that the contending forces in their lust for power have put the party’s future in the balance and inadvertently nailed to the cross their aspiration of surpassing the 2023 modest feats in the next national election.

4. EFCC recovers N30bn in Betta Edu’s case



The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, said on April 8 that the commission has so far recovered N30 billion in the ongoing probe of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

He stated this in the March edition of the commission’s monthly e-magazine, EFCC Alert, released in Abuja.

The EFCC boss said the commission had also placed 50 bank accounts under investigation over alleged fraud that involved the suspended Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Authority (NSIPA), Halima Shehu.

He said: “With respect to this particular case, we have recovered over N30 billion, which is already in the coffers of the Federal Government. It takes time to conclude investigations; we started this matter less than six weeks ago.

“There are cases that take years to investigate. There are so many angles to it. And we need to follow through with some of the discoveries that we have seen.”

Why it matters

The corruption in the humanitarian affairs ministry speaks to the penchant of government officials in Nigeria to breach their oath of office, especially in the management of public resources.

While the EFCC chairman’s claim may be sweet music to the ear, the commission should spread its dragnet further to expose all those culpable in the fraud and punish them accordingly.

The latest attempt to steal from the treasury under the guise of providing relief for the downtrodden should not be swept under the carpet unlike in the past when investigations into corruption by public officials ended on the pages of newspapers.

5. Gunmen kill 10 in Plateau fresh attacks



Gunmen on April 12 killed 10 persons in two communities of Plateau State.

The hoodlums also set ablaze houses and injured several persons in the attacks on Mandung-Mushu and Kopnanle villages in Bokkos and Mangu local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council, Farmasum Fuddang, confirmed the attacks in a statement.

The statement read: “Last night, April 12, our community in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau state faced a horrific attack resulting in the senseless slaughter of at least ten of our members.

“Despite the presence of security forces, including the DSS, army, and Police, the perpetrators, identified as Fulani terrorists, were allowed to carry out their heinous acts with impunity.”

Why it matters

The latest attacks in Plateau speak to the collapse of Nigeria’s security architecture.

The onus lies on the Federal Government and its security agencies to quickly resolve this problem and halt Nigeria’s descent into a failed state.

By Hamed Shobiye

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now