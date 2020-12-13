QuickRead: Soyinka’s worries, Ogbeh’s lamentations. Three other stories we tracked and why they matter

In QuickRead this week, we take a shot at the critical statements credited to Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, and Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Audu Ogbeh. Both personalities raised grave concerns about the direction of the country, and their commentaries are top of our picks.

Soyinka’s worries revolve around gaps in the country’s leadership while Ogbeh’s tears draw from the crash of northern communities under the weight of insecurity.

Three other attention-grabbing events also made our selection. As usual, we examine their implications for national development.

1. Soyinka’s worries

Professor Soyinka, on Wednesday, December 9, alluded to Nigeria being on autopilot on many occasions in the outgoing year.

Speaking at the venue of the presentation of his new book, ‘Chronicles of the happiest people on earth,’ the Nobel Laureate said:

“With the turbulence that characterises the year 2020, and as activities wind down, the mood has been repugnant and very negative. I don’t want to sound pessimistic but this is one of the most pessimistic years. I have known in this nation and it wasn’t just because of COVID-19, no! Natural disasters had happened elsewhere but how have you managed to take such in their strides?

“Situation (in Nigeria) has reached a point where you are not very sure of where you are going and where you will end it. As I had said before, you don’t believe, in many instances, that anybody is in charge. That, really, it’s a parlous condition for any nation…

Why it matters

Many would agree with the foremost playwright. To describe the current situation in Nigerian as ‘parlous’ is merely restating the obvious, considering the precarious state of the country measured against all known indices of Human Development Index (HDI).

Soyinka’s commentary, indeed, speaks to the manifest display of incompetence and lack of capacity by the Buhari administration in the management of Nigeria’s humongous human and material assets.

It’s either the President waits to be dragged before acting or puts up a below par response that suggests decisions may have been conditioned by primordial sentiments.

Perhaps, no where is there more manifest failure than his indecision on service chiefs in the face of visible failures that stick out like a sore thumb.

Unfortunately, Nigeria may have to live with the Soyinka concerns for the rest of the life of the Buhari administration, as the horizon looks to get worse with the country nearing a failed state status.

2. Ogbeh’s lamentations

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) last Sunday lamented the terrible insecurity in northern Nigeria, saying that the tragedy of the North was that politics is now the only industry left in the region.

ACF Chairman, Audu Ogbeh, made the claims when he led a delegation of the group to pay a condolence visit on the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, over the attack by Boko Haram insurgents which claimed 43 rice farmers.

“We are depressed, very depressed. And anyone of us, of our age who was not depressed he was not well-born. Because we have nothing to leave behind for our children and violence will not sustain us. The tragedy of the North today is that the only industry left is politics, and politics alone has never grown any society.”

Why it matters

Ogbeh’s lamentations summarizes the true state of things in most part of northern Nigeria, especially as it concerns the region’s economy, security and its future.

It’s a call on pretentious elements to quit hypocrisy and speak truth to the Buhari administration.

It also speaks to the failure of leadership and how the political class is irretrievably destroying the future of a once vibrant society.

Ogbeh’s lamentations should be a wake-up call to the leaders of the region, and the country in general, to embrace the reality and initiate sustainable solutions that can return hope, peace, stability and progress to a hugely endowed country.

3, Buhari’s somersault

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, December 10, failed to keep his promise to honour the House of Representatives’ invitation to address Nigerians on worsening insecurity in the country.

The president’s backtrack came after his aide on social media, had in a post on her Twitter handle – @Laurestar – on December 7, said: “President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020.”

Why it matters

By backtracking on his promise to honour the invitation by lawmakers, Buhari gave many Nigerians reason to justify their position that he has turned himself into a ruler who cares less about the popular yearnings of those who elected him into office.

Snubbing lawmakers, considered representatives of the people, smacks of arrogance, since President Buhari has officially offered no excuses for opting out of a meeting he voluntarily acceded to.

In coming to Buhari’s defence, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, clearly shows the administrative lapses in the presidency and supports the argument that the system could be in disarray.

The unanswered question is why Mr President chose to self-embarrass with all the aides available at his disposal.

4. Magashi’s warped claims

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, on Thursday, December 10, said that insecurity in Nigeria was not as bad as what it used to be seven years ago.

The minister accused most Nigerians of poor memory. He said, “The problem of this country is that we always forget too soon. Look in 2015 backwards, 2014, 2013; if you remember the (insecurity) situation in this country.

“The other thing that we may have gotten, we are not supported by some of these countries we call our friends. They are not ready to give us what we need – with the money we have and everything. But certainly, what I am trying to say is that Nigeria is better than what we were seven years ago.”

Why it matters

Magashi’s claims is another of the several failed bids to paint a non-existent picture of improvements in the war against insurgency, banditry and general insecurity.

Indeed, it only serves a propaganda purpose, as Nigerians who bear the burden of misrule and insecurity are better placed to rubbish the Magashi claims.

If anything, the rigorous attempts at shaping a skewed narrative is an indication that the concerned officers, and even the presidency, are unwilling to take responsibility and account for their actions.

5. Maina’s drama

Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, on Thursday, December 10, staged what many have described as an award-winning drama when he collapsed in court during his N2 billion alleged fraud trial.

Maina, who was recently extradited to Nigeria from Niger Republic, where he ran to after jumping bail, collapsed while his counsel, Anayo Adibe, was making submissions before the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang.

Following his collapse, the court rose abruptly to allow officials of the Correctional Service and relations of Maina to attend to him.

Why it matters

Maina’s theatrics show how Nigerian government officials have quickly become copycats of a model designed to truncate justice and rubbish the judiciary.

It is impossible to think Maina would want people to believe him with that seeming drama, having performed a similar trick in the past, when he appeared in court in a wheelchair only to become well enough to jump bail and surface in Niger Republic.

The former pension boss only demonstrates, once more, the desperation of the Nigerian political class to cover up their dirty past and dealings.

Public officials who may want to toe the infamous Maina path, just like Kemebradikumo Pondei, Olisa Metuh, Ayo Fayose and Senator Dino Melaye, should know that Nigerians are now very familiar with this ignominious trick.

Above all, the trickery of politicians calls for a strengthening of the country’s judicial processes without which Nigeria could turn into a banana republic.

