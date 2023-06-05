QuickRead: Tinubu’s declaration on fuel subsidy. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter.

President Bola Tinubu last week declared that the fuel “subsidy is gone” with the announcement triggering the return of queues at filling stations as well as pushing up fuel prices across the country.

1. Tinubu’s declaration on subsidy



On May 29, the president took the oath of office and declared that the subsidy regime was over in Nigeria.

He added that the government can no longer justify paying for fuel subsidy in the wake of drying resources.

He said: “Subsidy can no longer be justified with its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources.

“We shall instead re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care, and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions.”

Why it matters

The president’s declaration speaks to his readiness to correct the mistakes of his predecessors who shockingly displayed a lack of political will to address the subsidy regime that has become the conduit pipe for siphoning of public funds.

Unknown to the masses, the politics of fuel subsidy is more harmful than beneficial with the government unwilling to expose how fraud and corruption affect the policy due to fear of bad publicity or public reaction to its perceived lack of oversight.

All said, the government will have to thread carefully on the issue as any subsidy removal that will lead to a hike in fuel prices or cause more hardship for the masses who are still reeling from the effects of policies initiated by the last administration will be unjustified and resisted by all means.

2. Fayemi, Tallen’s investigation for alleged corruption



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)on June 1 grilled the former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, for alleged money laundering to the tune of N4 billion.

The former minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen, was also quizzed 48 hours later for alleged diversion of N2 billion during her time in office.

An EFCC source, who confirmed Fayemi’s case to journalists, said: “The former governor arrived at the commission’s office in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday and was immediately taken into one of the offices for questioning on the allegations.”

Why it matters

Although the pair have denied their interrogation by EFCC, their invitation by the commission in the first place again speaks to the public officers’ perchance to breach their oath of office, especially on the management of public resources.

For a country mired in everyday corruption, it requires more than the slap-on-the-wrist measure adopted by successive administrations to deter politicians who now see looting of public funds as a way of life.

A total reform of the country’s criminal justice system, starting with the judiciary, will help to rid the country of this vice that slowed down its growth and turned it into a laughing stock in the international community.

3. Adamu and Lukman’s face-off in APC



The Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman, on June 2 dared the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to expel him for making public the wrongdoings in the party.

Lukman has repeatedly criticised Adamu and the party’s National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, over the poor handling of the party’s affairs.

In his latest letter addressed to Adamu and Omisore, the APC chieftain vowed that he would not be bullied into compromising his position on the management of the party.

He wrote: “Nobody, no matter how highly placed should imagine that the best way to win debates and contestation is to bully and blackmail opponents. I can guarantee you; no amount of bullying will stop the campaign to return APC to constitutional order.”

Why it matters

The APC might be threading on a dangerous path over the failure of its leaders to resolve the face-off between the two leading figures in the party before it gets out of hand.

Lukman’s frequent criticism of Adamu’s leadership of APC suggests that all is not well with the ruling party despite its successes in the last general election and it’s just a matter of time before the lid is blown off.

4. DSS blockade of EFCC building



Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) on May 30 blocked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) building in the Ikoyi area of Lagos and stopped its staff from accessing their offices.

The EFCC’S Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement, described the DSS invasion of the building as strange.

The statement reads: “The operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrived at their office on No. 15 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, this morning, May 30, 2023, to be denied entry by agents of the Department of State Services, DSS, who had barricaded the entrance with armoured personnel carriers.

“This development is strange to the Commission given that we have cohabited with the DSS in that facility for 20 years without incident.”

Why it matters

Although clashes between government agencies in Nigeria are not new, last week’s episode between DSS and EFCC illustrates the lack of synergy between

the two critical agents of the state.

This is particularly shocking as the two organizations have co-habited for more than 20 years with incidents.

The onus is, therefore, on President Tinubu to ensure that government agencies are not working at cross purposes to avoid the pitfalls of his predecessor when public organisations and officials were constantly at loggerheads over policy direction.

5. MASSOB and HURIWA beg Tinubu to release Kanu



The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) last week urged President Bola Tinubu to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement marking the 56th anniversary of Biafra issued on May 30, the MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, urged the president to release the activist in the interest of the South-East.

HURIWA made the call in a statement issued by its national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, a few days later.

Madu said: “MASSOB demands the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, from the new president Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, who once declared that he does not believe in Nigeria.

“MASSOB expresses our gratitude to the people of Biafra for their eloquent observation of today’s Biafra Day anniversary celebration.”

Why it matters

Kanu’s release has been identified as one of the remedies to the problems in the South-East. Therefore, the onus is on the new president to restore calm in the troubled region by quickly resolving the impasse surrounding the activist and exploring a political solution to IPOB’s separatist agitation in the interest of all.

By Hamed Shobiye

