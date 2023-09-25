QuickRead: Tribunal sacks Kano governor. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

The Kano State election petitions tribunal last week nullified the victory of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, in the March 18 election in the state.

This and four other stories were among the high points of events in the country last week.

1. Tribunal sacks Kano governor



On September 20, the tribunal declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

In a judgement delivered via Zoom, the three-man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay held that Governor Yusuf failed to show the reason why the three grounds and prayers sought by the petitioner should not be granted.

She said: “The membership registration obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) clearly proves that Governor Yusuf did not comply with the electoral act, which required registration of membership 30 days before the party primary.

On the issue of lawful votes, the tribunal discovered that about 165,663 illegal vote counts were unlawfully added in favour of the respondent which spiked his total votes to 1,019,602.

“When the unlawful count votes are deducted, the respondent should have been allotted 853,939 votes and 890,705 votes for the petitioner.”

Why it matters

If the ruling stands, the judgment, without a doubt, would be a further blemish for the much-vilified Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which had come under criticism despite its recent efforts to improve the sanctity of the country’s electoral process through technology.

It would also signal that the era of inflated vote counts and other forms of electoral irregularities is gradually giving way to a new period of transparent process where the votes of Nigerians will begin to count in their choice of leaders.

However, it may not be a hurray yet for the All Progressives Council (APC) and its supporters as the governor still has the right of appeal to the Supreme Court, and the pendulum could still swing the other way.

2. MURIC tackles Tinubu over appointments



The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on September 19 accused President Bola Tinubu of favouring Christians in the appointments he has so far made since his inauguration on May 29.

In a statement issued by its Director-General, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, MURIC berated the president for populating his cabinet with Christians and people from Yoruba land.

The statement read: “We are shocked to our marrow that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been appointing Christians and Yorubas mainly to key positions since the inception of this administration at the expense of Muslims.

“For instance, five out of eight security chiefs appointed earlier are Christians. Ministerial posts have not been different.

“All five key appointments made by President Tinubu to revive the economy were given to Christians and Yorubas mainly.”

Why it matters

MURIC’s argument points to the reluctance of Nigerians to wean themselves of primordial considerations in the choice of the people to manage the country’s affairs.

The group’s remark and criticisms trailing the recent appointments made by the president suggest that religion and ethnic considerations and not competence are more important in the opinion of Nigerians in the choice of their representatives at various levels of government.

3. Obaseki locks out deputy as feud deepens



The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on September 18 locked out his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, from the Government House in Benin City.

Sources within the Government House told journalists the deputy governor attempted to force his way into the governor’s personal office along with his security aides.

Obaseki and Shaibu fell out shortly after the last general election over the latter’s governorship ambition.

“Entreaties by the security operatives to him to kindly go back and call the governor if he wanted to see his principal were rebuffed. Instead, he kept pushing the gate and causing a scene. Observers were worried that he may physically attack the governor,” a source said.

Why it matters

The drama is an indication that the two may have reached a dead end in the once-enviable relationship.

Unless the two men rein in their egos or the PDP national leadership steps in and resolves the dispute, the bad blood between the two former allies may hamper the party’s chances of retaining power in the 2024 election in Edo State.

4. Bandits abduct Gusau varsity students



Bandits in the early hours of September 22 abducted a significant number of students of the Federal University, Gusau, in Zamfara State.

A resident of the Sabon Gida village simply identified as Mohammed said the bandits stormed the students’ off-campus residence in the village at about 4:00 a.m. and abducted mostly female students.

Troops of Operation Hadarin-Daji had since rescued six of the students.

“Many of the kidnapped students were females, while other students were able to escape to the bush.

“When they (bandits) arrived in the village, they went straight to the students [off campus hostels] and started shooting sporadically.”

Why it matters

The abduction of the varsity students vividly illustrates the collapse of the country’s security architecture.

The upsurge in violent attacks by criminals across the country suggests that President Tinubu like his predecessor has been unable to come up with strategies to counter the threats by terrorists and other non-state agents.

The latest incident not only has grave implications for national security but also reinforces the assertion that nowhere may be safe in Nigeria.

5. US latest travel advisory on Nigeria



The United States government on September 20 issued a fresh travel advisory on Nigeria.

In the advisory posted on its website, the US Department of State warned America’s nationals to reconsider travelling to certain states in Nigeria due to the “increased risk of crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed gangs in the country.”

The US Department blacklisted Borno, Yobe, Kogi, and Adamawa States due to terrorism and kidnapping, while Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara States, were listed for kidnapping.

The department warned US nationals to stay away from Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers States over kidnapping, and other activities of armed gangs.

The advisory read: “Violent crimes such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage taking, roadside banditry, and rape, is common throughout the country.

“Kidnappings for ransom occur frequently, often targeting dual national citizens who have returned to Nigeria for a visit, as well as U.S. citizens with perceived wealth. Kidnapping gangs have also stopped victims on interstate roads.”

Why it matters

The latest terror alert by the US points to the very fragile nature of the country’s security architecture and reinforces the call for its quick rejig.

The challenge before the government is to quickly fix the lapses in order to reap the full benefit of the president’s diplomatic shuttles or halt the country’s descent into a state of anarchy.

By Hamed Shobiye

