Quit office freely, or else…, Oyo PDP tells Dep Gov following defection to APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has threatened to remove the state’s deputy governor, Engineer Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan, if he does not quit freely.

The party stated this on Monday, after Olaniyan declared on Sunday that he was leaving the ruling PDP.

Before defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) he was elected as Deputy Governor with Governor Seyi Makinde on the PDP platform in 2019.

The state’s ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the deputy governor to quit immediately.

A statement issued by Engineer Akeem Olatunji, the PDP’s Publicity Secretary, noted that the party would remove the deputy governor if he did not quit.

It added that it was determined and resolved to retrieve the party’s mandate being withheld illegally and unlawfully by Olaniyan.

Olatunji said, “It is only when you contest election as an independent candidate and win and then decide to move to any political party of your choice that you become the owner of the votes cast by the electorates, unfortunately for Olaniyan who wants to eat his cake and still have it.

“Our position is simple and very clear on this matter and as a matter of legal implication, the votes in any election in Nigeria are to political parties, and not candidates.

“Failure to follow this advise and adhere strictly to it from the PDP which is the legitimate owner of every single vote cast by the electorates in the 2019 governorship election, the PDP shall not hesitate to immediately deploy every constitutional means to prevent this daylight robbery.

“We’re determined and resolved to retrieve the party’s mandate being withheld illegally and unlawfully by the deputy Governor, Engr Rauf Olaniyan because it belongs to the people of Oyo state who have handled same to the PDP.”

