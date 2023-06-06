Qur’anic teacher arrested in Senegal for allegedly raping 27 female students

A Qur’anic teacher has been arrested in Senegal for allegedly raping 27 of his female students after several weeks of being on the run.

According to a police report, the Islamic teacher was declared wanted on suspicion of serial rape when several reports were lodged by parents of sexually assaulted students at his school in the holy city of Touba in central Senegal, the police said.

“The suspect went missing after the accusations emerged earlier this year following a complaint from alleged victims who produced medical certificates,” a police official said.

Read also: Senegal’s major opposition leader, Sonko, face to trial for alleged r*pe, death threats

“He was arrested on Monday after handing himself over to the police. After questioning, he was handed over to the gendarmerie.

“The teacher is accused of raping 27 students, most of them minors under the age of 15.”

The scandal reportedly came to light when one of the girls refused to return to the school, where students learn about Islamic teachings, because the teacher had sexual relations with her and all the other girls, local media reports.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now