RACE FOR ONDO GOVERNORSHIP POST: Ajayi debunks reports of stepping down

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi has debunked the report that he had stepped down from the race.

A statement with his party logo, which he allegedly signed, went viral early Saturday morning that he had stepped down from the race.

But Ajayi’s aide, Babatope Okeowo, described the statement as fake‎ and called on the people of the state to disregard it.

Ajayi is among the major contenders in today’s (Saturday) governorship election hoping to wrest power from incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

