RACE FOR WTO DG: Buhari backs Okonjo-Iweala, pledges to lobby world leaders

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to back Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is contesting the position of Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation, WTO.

The President who made the pledge on Monday when he met behind closed-doors with Dr. Okonjo-Iweala at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also promised to contact world leaders for their support for her to emerge as the next DG of the WTO.

President Buhari also assured Dr Okonjo-Iweala that the country would explore every opportunity and deploy its entire energy to ensure that she edges out her South Korean counterpart, Myung Hee to become the DG of WTO.

READ ALSO: Okonjo Iweala, South Korea’s Myung-hee emerge last two in WTO’s leadership race

In a statement issued on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari said Dr. Okonjo-Iweala deserved more support to get the top job.

“I assure you that we will do all that we can to ensure that you emerge as the Director-General of WTO, not only because you are a Nigerian, but because you are a hardworking Nigerian. You deserve this,’’ he said.

While assuring the economist that he would make more phone calls and send letters to some world leaders for more support, the President said: “I did the same for Dr Akinwunmi Adesina for President of the African Development Bank. Both of you served the country under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“You are both highly qualified. We will continue to support you. I will immediately make those calls,” President Buhari promised.

Join the conversation

Opinions