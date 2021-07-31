Rachel Oniga’s family debunks reports she died of COVID-19 complications

The family of veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga, has denied media reports claiming she died from COVID19 complications.

In a statement released by her sister, Deaconess Toyin Odusote, the family said the actress died from a heart-related ailment that she battled within a short period of time.

