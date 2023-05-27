Racial Abuse: Valencia fine, stadium closure reduced on appeal

On appeal, Valencia’s sentence following racial insults by the club fans on Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid in a discriminatory manner has been reduced.

The number of games that the Mestalla Stadium will be partially closed for has been decreased from five to three.

And as a result of the Spanish Football Federation appeals committee’s decision to “partially uphold” Valencia’s appeal, their monetary fine was reduced from 45,000 euros to 27,000 euros.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Vinicius, a 22-year-old brazilian, was subjected to racial taunts from the audience.

Real Madrid reported the abuse as a “hate crime” to the Spanish prosecutor’s office, and Spanish police have detained three people in connection with the abuse.

Valencia had ten days to file an appeal in response to the fine and partial stadium shutdown, which they claimed were “disproportionate, unjust, and unprecedented.”

“Valencia have collaborated from the first minute with the police and all relevant authorities to clarify the events that occurred,” a statement from the club read following the initial punishment.

“In addition, we have applied the maximum possible sanction with the ban for life from our stadium for racist behaviour of the fans identified by police.”

Vinicius has since returned to the game after the rants that ensued following the show of shame at Valencia.

