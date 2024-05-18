Radda claims Katsina govt has reduced banditry by 70%

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, said on Saturday his administration has reduced banditry to about 70 percent in the last one year.

The governor, who spoke to journalists in Yola, Adamawa State, said the feat was achieved due to the robust synergy between the local security outfits and the conventional security agencies across the state.

He said: “It is high time to have state police included in the fight against insecurity in the country.

“We have reduced the rate of banditry to about 60 to 70 percent. What we are witnessing now is the crazy approach by the bandits going to hard-to-reach villages close to forests, burning houses, and killing people.

“We have developed strategies to fight it.”

Radda stressed that developed countries have state police that secures lives and properties.

He urged governments at all levels to prioritise education for the development of the sector in Nigeria.

”This will give opportunity to the less privileged to access quality education at all levels,” the governor added.

