Radio stations ban Naira Marley’s songs over sudden death of Mohbad

Two radio stations in the Southwestern part of Nigeria have banned the airplay of songs released by Nigerian singer Naira Marley and other artistes under the Marlian Records label.

The two stations, Fresh FM 106.9 FM, in Ekiti State (a privately owned radio broadcast station) Splash FM 105.5 in Ibadan, Oyo State, have both placed a ban on songs waxed by Naira Marley with both stations citing ongoing investigation into the death of singer, Mohbad, as the reason for their actions.

Fresh FM 106.9 FM in a statement signed by its Head of production and Music Content, Oluwaseunfunmi Williams, stated that the action comes in response to the public outcry trialing the death of singer Mohbad.

“Fresh 106.9 fm has suspended the airplay of all songs and contents under the banner of Marlian Records,” it said. “This action comes in response to the public outcry from the general public trialing the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad), the alleged victimization from different videos going viral, and the involvement of members of his previous record label (Marlian records)”.

In a related development,Splash FM in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by one of the presenters at the radio station, Aderonke Adesola, stated that Naira Marley’s songs are now classified as “Not to be Broadcast” on their station until further notice, effective ‘immediately’.

“Good evening team. In view of the sensitive nature around the death of Mohbad and the criminal procedure the police have commenced, I will urge us all to exercise discretion.

“To this effect, Naira Marley’s songs have become NTBB (not to be broadcast) on our station until further notice. This is with immediate effect. Thank you”., the post by concluded.

