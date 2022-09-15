Raging flood displaces 1,000 families, destroys 60,000 farmlands, 5000 houses in Bauchi —Lawmaker

The lawmaker representing Jam’are Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Saleh Muhammad, has revealed that raging floods in the local government area has led to the displacement of over 1,000 families, destruction of 60,000 farmlands and over 5000 houses.

Muhammad who made the revelation during a plenary session on Wednesday, also said five persons lost their lives during a boat accident in the community occasioned by the flood.

While calling for the state government to come to the aid of the victims, the lawmaker said the displaced families were now taking shelter in schools, government buildings, Mosques, Churches and neighbouring villages, while various crops worth several millions of naira were destroyed.

“Jama’are town and its surrounding villages had been hit by a very devastating flood that rendered several people homeless. The flood is estimated to have destroyed over 5000 houses and displaced about 1,000 families.

Read also:Buni orders relocation of Yobe communities for fear of floods

“It also ravaged more than 60,000 hectares of farmlands and destroyed farm produce estimated at several hundreds of millions of naira.

“The displaced persons are currently seeking shelter at public schools, government buildings, Mosques, Churches and neighboring villages in Yola, Dakodako, Gongo, Gilar, Sabongari, Jogayel, Jabbori, Bodinga, Guda, among others.

“Jama’are Local Government Area has been experiencing annual flooding during the rainy season; the town is vulnerable due to the presence of a river in the area,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now