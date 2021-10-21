Railway Corporation confirms explosions on Abuja-Kaduna rail line

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday confirmed the explosion of the Kaduna-Abuja rail tracks which were due to explosives reportedly planted on the tracks by suspected bandits on Wednesday.

The NRC further explained that efforts were ongoing to restore train services along that route.

Engineer Fidet Okhiria, the NRC Managing Director, made this known via an interview with the Tribune Online.

Okhiria stated that the explosives damaged the rail tracks somewhere between Dutse and Rijana.

According to the NRC Boss, “Yes, there was an explosive on our rail track somewhere around Rijana and Dutse last night, and this damaged the tracks.

READ ALSO: Nigeria to explore alternative funding for modernisation of railway – Amaechi

“Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure that the train services along the Kaduna-Abuja route are fully restored,”

When asked if there were gunshots aimed at the train driver and the tank of the train, the NRC MD stated that “There was nothing like that. Only an explosive that went up on the track.

“Are you aware that we even ran a train service this morning? There was nothing like shooting or the train by bandits. Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure full train services are restored along that route.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now