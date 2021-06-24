Railway passenger traffic in Nigeria drops by .29m in two years

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) registered 424,460 passengers in the first three months of 2021.

This was 299,535 lower than the 723,995 passengers who booked train services in 2019.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in a report titled: “Rail Transportation Data (Q1 2019 – Q1 2021)” on Thursday.

The report revealed that 647,055 passengers used the country’s rail system in 2020.

NBS said: “The rail transportation data for Q1 2021 reflected that a total of 424,460 passengers travelled via the rail system in Q1 2021 as against 647,055 passengers recorded in Q1 2020 and 134,817 in Q4 2020.

Analysis by Ripples Nigeria showed that between 2019 and Q1 2021, a total of 4.33 million people used the rail system.

NBS also disclosed that 10,511 tons of goods and cargo travelled through the rail system in Q1 2021.

This was lower than the 18,484 recorded in Q1 2020 and 35,736 in Q4 2020 respectively.

According to the report, the revenue generated by the NRC for passenger services in the first three months of this year was N5.05 billion while N670.42 million was generated from goods/cargo services.

The revenue from other services stood at N77.8million.

A breakdown of the data showed that the highest revenue generated from passengers was recorded in Q1 2021 with N892.47 million while the lowest was the N320.34 million recorded in Q2 2020.

In the Q2 2019, the Corporation generated N131.27 million from the transportation of goods/services, while the revenue figure for Q4 2019 was N17.60 million.

