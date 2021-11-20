Railway workers suspend strike action

The railway workers in Nigeria have suspended their three-day warning strike which commenced due to agitations for improved welfare.

This suspension was announced on Friday in the aftermath of the disruption of passenger and cargo train services of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The strike was called off after separate meetings between the union and the Nigeria Railway Corporation Board in Abuja and other stakeholders in Lagos on Friday.

Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), pleaded with the workers to call off their strike while their requests were being processed.

The NRC MD made the appeal during a management briefing alongside the Director Mechanical, Electrical Signal and Telecommunications of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Rasheed Gbadamosi, Director Operations, and a few others.

He said, “We can see the attention railway is getting now compared to six years ago; the attention is there because the government is putting more efforts in ensuring that railway is viable in Nigeria.

“Also, we will ensure that the workers get a better salary, the process is ongoing and we are keeping them abreast quarterly but not everyone understands the process.”

