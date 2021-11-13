Railway workers to begin strike over poor welfare

The National Union of Railway Workers (NURW) and the Senior Staff Association in the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) on Friday night directed the staff of the Corporation to embark on a three-day nationwide strike over poor welfare.

The strike will take effect from November 18.

In a circular issued by the leaders of the two in-house unions said the development was a fall-out of a meeting held with the management of NRC on Wednesday.

In the circular which was addressed to the unions’ District Chairmen and Secretaries in Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Zaria, Minna, Bauchi, and Kafanchan, among others, the unions directed the officials to summon a meeting of workers in their districts on Monday and inform them about the impending strike.

The circular read: “The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NUR) and Senior Staff Association (SSA) NRC Branch, in a joint meeting held in Lagos on Wednesday, 10th November 2021 where the welfare of the workers of the Corporation as put before the management was taken through exhaustively critical discourse and review, has finally unanimously resolved:

“That all the district organs (DWCs) of the NUR and SSA should, as a matter of expedience, summon a general meeting of all the workers of their districts on Monday, 15th November 2021 at exactly 10:00 a.m. prompt and, in unambiguous terms, notify the entire workers of the commencement of a three-day warning strike beginning from midnight prior to Thursday, 18th through Saturday, 20th November 2021.

“The DWCs of both the NUR and SSA should fuse up, resume, and function as their Districts’ Strike Action Committee prior to the commencement of the three-day warning strike and throughout the strike and shall ensure total compliance of all the workers with the strike as declared by the joint leadership of the two in-house unions.

“The Chairmen and the Secretaries shall be solely responsible for the situation report of the days of the strike and shall escalate same to the national secretariat of the union for its information and necessary action.”

