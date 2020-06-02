‘Rain Maker’ Majek Fashek dies at 57

Popular Nigerian music legend and reggae maestro, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek in music circles, has passed on at the age of 57.

The demise of the musician best known for his massive 1988 single ‘Send Down the Rain’, was made known early on Tuesday morning on Instagram by his longtime manager, Umenka Uzoma Day.

“Today has been pressure calls, it is true that the African No 1 Legendary ICON has gone to be with the LORD his Maker.

“Let celebrate him, his achievements and his family, whatever decisions made by his immediate family will be notified,” Umenka wrote on the late singer’s Instagram page.

Majek Fashek who has worked with various artists worldwide, including Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, and Beyoncé has been plagued by a mysterious illness in recent years, and in 2019 he was on admission at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich in England.

The reggae icon was later discharged but frequently checked in for therapy in a hospital somewhere in New York.

Born in 1963, Majek started his career in the early 80s with the group Jastix, but he later went solo and released his debut single ‘Prisoner of Conscience in 1988’.

The album was released to massive success and had the popular track ‘Send Down the Rain’.

