Rainstorm kills 3, destroys houses in Katsina

At least three persons were killed and several others injured by rainstorm in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Information Officer for the LGA, Abdulkarim Sani, who disclosed this to journalists on Sunday, said the rain started on Saturday night and lasted till Sunday morning.

He added that several houses collapsed while the roofs of others were blown away by the rainstorm.

The spokesman said one person was killed in the Nasarawa community and two others in Matsiga village.

READ ALSO: Katsina has 536,132 children out of school – UNICEF

According to him, one of the victims died when the wall of the room collapsed on her.

Sani revealed that the victims were buried on Sunday morning.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Umar Mohammed, also confirmed the incident.

Mohammed said the agency would visit the affected areas on Monday to ascertain the number of people affected by the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now