Ramadan fasting continues Saturday – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar IV, said on Friday the Ramadan fasting would continue on Saturday.

The National Moonsighting Committee of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) had earlier said that no moon was sighted in the country on Friday, indicating that the fasting would continue on Saturday.

The Chairman of Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of Sultanate Council in Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu, who issued the statement, quoted the Sultan as declaring May 24, as the 1st day of Shawwal 1441AH and the beginning of Eid-el-Fitri celebration in the country.

The Sultan is the President-General of NSCIA.

The statement read: “The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs working in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report of moon slighting in the country.

“This means that Friday, May 22 is the 29th day of Ramadan 1441AH. Therefore, Saturday May 23, is the 30th day of Ramadan 1441AH.

“The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has declared Sunday, May 24, as the first day of Shawwal 1441AH.”

