Ramadan starts in Nigeria Saturday – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced that the 2022 Ramadan would start in Nigeria on Saturday.

Abubakar, who is also the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), disclosed this in a broadcast on Friday.

The Sultan said the new moon was sighted in different parts of the country during the day.

He said: “After due verification and authentication by the national moon sighting committee and states committees’ confirmation, as well as routine scrutiny, I hereby announce the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan signifies the end of Sha’aban 1443 AH.

”In accordance with Islamic law, Muslim ummah is to commence fasting on Saturday accordingly.”

